Carly Hadfield and Troy Pyett are the owners of Lion’s Head Pub, which made of BC’s best pubs outside Vancouver.

The Lion’s Head Pub in Robson is one of ten establishments on British Columbia Magazine’s list of “BC’s Best Pubs (Outside Vancouver).”

The pub received recognition in the Summer 2016 issue of the magazine, where Joe Wiebe, author of Craft Beer Revolution: The Insider’s Guide to BC Breweries, called it “a craft beer mecca in a Kokanee and Budweiser wilderness.”

Owners Troy Pyett and Carly Hadfield found out they were on the list from writer John Lee. “He just phoned us up and informed us that we’d made this list in British Columbia Magazine,” explains Pyett.

Troy and Carly were thrilled to be included. “I was quite surprised and humbled, and I was just like, ‘How did you hear about us?’ and he just said, ‘People have been talking.’”

The Lion’s Head wasn’t the only Kootenay pub to score a spot on the list. Mike’s Place Pub, located in the Hume Hotel in Nelson, also made the cut.

“That means 20 per cent of the top ten pubs are in the Kootenays,” says Pyett. “I think it’s great for the Kootenays in general and it’s great for our community to be recognized as this really cool place in this huge province of ours.”

There’s also a family connection on the list. Hadfield’s family owns Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub in Victoria, which also claimed a spot.

“[Carly] comes from a craft beer heritage and we really wanted to bring craft beer to this community and give people the opportunity to try different beers,” says Pyett.

The article mentions not only the pub’s beer selection, but chef Dawn Breevat’s “grub” as well.

“We’ve had our chef Dawn Breevat, she’s been with us from day one,” says Pyett. “She’s worked her way up the ranks. She does a tremendous job for us and works really hard in providing great food for the community.”

Pyett and Hadfield would like to thank the community for its support.

“Thank you to the Kootenay community, and Castlegar and Robson for supporting us and for helping make our dream a reality,” says Pyett.