The 2016 Kootenay Festival took place at Millennium Park on Saturday.

Festival goers enjoyed sunshine while they took in performances, vendors and family fun. Remax had a hot air balloon on site, offering free riders for families. There was also a bouncy castle, sand castle building, and Endless Adventures had kayaks and paddle boards festival goers could take for a spin on one of the Millennium Ponds. Those who needed to cool off had fun swimming in the other two. The new Millennium Park volley ball courts also opened just in time for Kootenay Festival and some attendees enjoyed the opportunity for a quick game.

Overall the event was a success and there was a very strong turnout.