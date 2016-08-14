Castlegar residents attended an open-house at the new Millennium pickleball courts on Sunday.

The open house was put on by Manta, a pickleball paddle manufacturing company from Kelowna. Manta will also be hosting a free learn to play clinic at the new Castlegar & District Community Complex pickleball courts on Monday, Aug. 15, 5:45-7:15 p.m. Racquets and balls will be supplied.

Pickleball is a growing sport in the Kootenays and anyone interested in competitive play can contact Robert Boyd from Trail at 250-365-7769.