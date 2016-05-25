- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Entertainment
Sneak peek at Castlegar Sculpturewalk
The sculptures for this year's Castlegar Sculpturewalk started going in on Friday and were all installed as of yesterday.
Take a peek at some of the sculptures and installation before heading out to see all of this year's entries for yourself.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.