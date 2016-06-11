The opening night for two new art exhibitions at the Kootenay Gallery has been changed due to a conflict of community events. Soldier of Life by sculptor Denis Klein and IMBIBE: Vessels of Illumination, a new body of work from Pamela Nagley Stevenson, were scheduled for a Friday night opening. The event has been shifted to Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m., so art lovers can also attend the Kootenay School of Art Year End Student Exhibition in Nelson on Friday night. The Kleine and Stevenson exhibitions will run until July 30.

The two exhibitions showcase the work of Pamela Nagley Stevenson and Denis Kleine, two long-time Kootenay artists who are masters of their individual crafts. Denis Kleine has been a significant contributor to the cultural fabric of this region for over 30 years. The installation Soldier of Life incorporates the use of glass with bronze in order to create life-size helmets each representing one of the seven major chakras of the human body. The exhibition is a result of Kleine’s exploration of a medium that is new to his art practice as well as his personal exploration of a complex spiritual practice. Kleine’s theme complements that of ceramic artist, Pamela Nagley Stevenson.

Researched, designed and created throughout one year by artist Pamela Nagley Stevenson, IMBIBE: Vessels of Illumination is an installation of 108 wood-fired porcelain drinking vessels, which illuminate archetypes of sacred iconography in world ceramic history. The numeral 108 is sacred in many world traditions, and the form of the cup is an object that is universal, functional, and central to intimate moments of ceremony, celebration and spiritual offering. The vessels interpret eight thousand years of world ceramic culture, and reference ancient cups from sixty four counties and 108 archaeological sites. The result is a stunning collection, a world family of vessels unified through a shared visual language of form, pattern and symbol.

Everyone is welcome to attend the opening of the two exhibitions at the Kootenay Gallery of Art on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The artists will be attending this free event. The Gallery is located at 120 Heritage Way, across from the Castlegar Airport, next to the Doukhobor Discovery Centre.