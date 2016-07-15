Castlegar country artist Lisa Nicole has released a new music video about an unexpected breakup.

Lisa Nicole launched the video for “Where Love Goes to Die” on Friday morning, after first releasing it to radio on June 20 and launching a lyric video on July 1. The song comes from personal experience.

“This is a song about you’re going on a date with your boyfriend or someone you’ve been dating, and you’re on this nice date and he’s actually taking you out for a breakup,” explained Lisa Nicole. “You have this nice bottle of wine, but he’s taking you out to breakup with you, and that’s happened to me.”

The video was filmed with Lisa Nicole singing live vocals at Coalition Music in Toronto.

In September Lisa Nicole won first place in the BC Country Music Association (BCCMA) and Music BC Artist Development Project, winning a $15,000 scholarship to Coalition Music’s ten-week Artist Entrepreneur Program. The program is part of Coalition Music’s Canada’s Music Incubator, and Lisa Nicole spent three and a half months in Toronto learning skills to help her with her music career.

“We would work on anything from bookkeeping — like taxes — to we’d have publishers come in, A&R reps, heads of record labels, and then we’d have a psychologist come in who works with artists and stuff because of the business,” said Lisa Nicole.

The prize also included hiring a radio tracker for “Where Loves Goes to Die," two song recordings and filming the music video.

“Where Love Goes to Die” will appear on Lisa Nicole’s upcoming EP, due out in the fall. A CD release party is planned for Oct. 1 at the Element.

To watch the video, visit youtube.com/watch?v=0DWZYZx640w. For more information about Lisa Nicole, visit lisanicolemusic.com or find her on social media at @LisaNicoleMusic.