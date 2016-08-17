Hot August Hooves Horse Show returns to the Trail Horseman's Grounds this weekend.

Community

• Friday, Trail Market on the Esplanade, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fresh produce, good eats and more.

• Friday to Sunday, Trail Riding Grounds for the Hot August Hooves Horse Show. Lots of different classes for all levels of riders. Dressage & Jumping on Friday, English flat on Saturday, Halter, Inhand and Western flat Sunday. Huge raffle table for everyone, not just horse people. Many items donated by local business including hotel stays, merchandise, items, hand made items, feed, horse items, and much much more. For more information call 250.608.0735.

• Tuesday (Aug. 23), Gyro Park 3-7 p.m. Trail Association of Community Living (TACL) is celebrating 65 years. Live music, face painting and games. Bring your own lawn chair.

Music

• Thursday, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park, 7 p.m. Melody Diachun Quintet. Celebrated singer, songwriter, performer, teacher and recording artist. Sit back and listen to this talented vocalist sing some smooth jazz.Upcoming

• Aug. 25, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park, 7 p.m. Holly Hyatt and Jon Burden. Acoustic blues and roots tunes. Bring a lawn chair, admission by donation.

• Sept. 1, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park, 7 p.m. Old-Time Fiddlers close this season with their renditions of traditional and country favourites.

• Sept. 7, Trail Market on the Esplanade, 4-8 p.m. Special evening edition. Picturesque, features local vendors and good eats.

• Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, Golden City Days. Parade entry forms can be picked up now at the Rossland Library or email, goldencitydaysparade@gmail.com. Info on entering the outhouse races, text or phone 250.512. 8046. White elephant sale on Sept. 11; if your group would like to organize and host an interactive family-friendly event during the GCD weekend, email: terrycbrinson@gmail.com.

• Registration now open for Storm the Stairs Fundraising Fun/Run Walk hosted by the United Way of Trail and District. Slated Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., this unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) is a friendly fundraising event for those individuals looking for a healthy physical challenge. For info call Naomi McKimmie at 250.364.0999.

• Sept. 7, Trail Market on the Esplanade, 4-8 p.m. Special Evening Edition featuring That Girl and Earl.

