Children aged five to 15 can take advantage of fishing instruction sessions being held around the province by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. this summer.

The Learn to Fish program has been running since 2006. It provides loaned fishing gear as well as instruction on how to cast and retrieve, identify different fish species, handle fish properly and fish ethically within the regulations.

Locations and registration information for Learn to Fish courses is available here.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. is financed by revenue from B.C. fishing licence sales.

