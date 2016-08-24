A 36-year-old Castlegar man is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, after he attempted to rob a hotel.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 12:30 a.m., Castlegar RCMP responded to a robbery complaint at a local hotel.

“A male had entered the lobby and approached the lone female clerk, where he then brandished a weapon and demanded money. The clerk responded by saying that she didn’t have any money on hand, and the male then left the hotel,” according to a press release issued by the RCMP.

RCMP arrested Timothy Andrew Craig a short distance away without any incident, and no one was injured.

Police say they have no reason to believe this incident was connected with the break in at Dairy Queen earlier the same week. “That was a break and enter, this was a robbery, so completely different offences,” said Sgt. Laurel Mathew.

Craig faces charges of robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon. He appeared in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, and was released, with his first appearance scheduled for Sept. 8 in Castlegar.