Castlegar experienced a crime spree late Friday night and early Saturday morning as six local business were affected by break and enters.

What appeared to be crow bar was used at Coleman Excavating to pry open the door, ruining the door and door jam. "They went into the cash box and grabbed a couple of grand," said owner Craig Coleman."They took the bills, but left the change." Unfortunately, insurance will not cover the loss of cash and due to a high deductable, most of the door repairs will be at the owners expense as well.

At Castlegar Muffler, the thieves pulled the power meter off of the building and smashed the front door, but apparently to no avail as owner Erwin Dodds reported that nothing was taken.

Kal Tire was another victim, access was gained by breaking the front store window and a minimal amount of cash was taken.

The thieves tried to gain access to White Contracting through a steel door, breaking the handle, but failed so they moved on to break a window. According to owner Dave White nothing was taken.

Police are confident that someone knows who is responsible for these incidents and are asking the public to call either the Castlegar RCMP at (250)365-7721 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with any information.