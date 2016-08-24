Councillor Deb McIntosh submitted a notice of motion at the Aug. 15 city council meeting asking that council reconsider its animal control and licensing bylaw to omit poultry and bees as restricted animals — thus allowing for backyard chicken coops and beehives. As this was only a notice of motion, the discussion on the subject will take place at the next regular council meeting on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Community Forum.

Grants awarded

The West Kootenay Boundary Crime Stoppers Society received $500 to assist with the cost of providing the Crime Stoppers program in the area. The funds will be allocated from the police services budget. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that combines the public, media and police in crime solving efforts. It is funded by donations and run by volunteers.

The Castlegar Society for Search and Rescue received $500 to assist with the costs of hosting a regional search and rescue training event. Search and rescue teams in the South East Region (Kootenay, Columbia and Boundary) responded to 236 land incidents, 27 water incidents and three air incidents in the 2015-16 season. The event includes a full day, real-time training scenario and workshops, including helicopter operations and swift water rescue.

Advertising purchased

Council approved the purchase of a half-page ad in the 2017 edition of the Kettle Valley Express Adventure Travel Guide to promote Castlegar. The $1700 will be allocated from the 2017 advertising budget. Also included is an additional half page of editorial space and a rolling banner ad on the companion website. The guide is a cross-regional travel guide designed to direct traffic down the Crowsnest Highway 3; 50,000 copies will be distributed.

Licences and permits

Year to date business licenses are down slightly over 2015 with 604 this year and 633 last year.

Year to date building permits are up by almost $7 million. In 2016, building permits have been valued at $16,995,494 compared to $10,079,095 in 2015.