MP Richard Cannings invited constituents to join him for breakfast at Dawn’s Early Rising Sunshine Cafe on Friday morning — the breakfast was just one stop on his ride across the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

The ride began in Nakusp on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with stops in Silverton, Slocan, Winlaw, Crescent Valley and a pub night at the Lion’s Head in Robson on Thursday night. During the first two days, Cannings invited constituents to join him as he rode from Nakusp to New Denver, Slocan to Winlaw and Winlaw to Crescent Valley, but Friday will mostly be a solo effort as Cannings leaves the Rail Trail behind and takes to the highway.

Following breakfast in Castlegar, Cannings drove to Fruitvale and from there is riding to Trail where constituents are invited to join him for coffee at Trail Coffee & Tea Co., 10-11 a.m. He will then drive up to Rossland where he'll meet with constituents over lunch at the Alpine Grind, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., before heading out to the Black Jack Ski Area, where he'll begin cycling to Christina Lake.

Cannings will continue cycling through Boundary over the weekend and on Monday, and will arrive in the Okanagan and Osoyoos on Monday night. He'll arrive in Penticton in time for dinner on Tuesday night, but his time at home will be short lived as he returns to Castlegar for his Electoral Reform Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 1, 7-9 p.m., at the Fireside Inn.