CASTLEGAR – Castlegar RCMP are once again investigating a rash of break and enter offences that occurred this past weekend. Four commercial businesses, all on Sixth Ave. in Castlegar were targeted, with various valuables stolen. All the crimes were reported the morning of Aug. 29. The Castlegar RCMP, along with the forensic identification section, continue to investigate.

Police have also had reports of residential sheds being broken into in varying parts of town.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Police are also asking for people to be extra watchful and to report anyone they feel may be up to no good.