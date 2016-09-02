CASTLEGAR - The Castlegar Refugee Project (CARE) is happy to announce it has received approval for a Syrian refugee family of five to be resettled in Castlegar. The family is currently living in Turkey in a UN refugee camp and has been pre-screened by both the UN and Canadian government.

CARE is already preparing for the arrival of a family of three from Myanmar (formerly Burma) that has been through a similar screening process. This family is presently living in a UN refugee camp in Malaysia. It may take as little as a month or as long as four months before both families arrive. More information will be shared with the community in the coming weeks.

The families are being sponsored through a combined private and federal government partnership in which the first year costs of resettlement are split 60:40 respectively. Over the last twelve months the community of Castlegar has been working hard to ensure that all the needs of the families will be met. More fundraising events are planned for the coming months.

"We are very appreciative of the generous support already received from individuals, groups and businesses and recognize the important role that Castlegar residents will play in the coming months in welcoming these two families and supporting them in their transition to a new life in Canada," said CARE chair Rosemary Manarin. "It will truly be a collaborative community effort."

The following stories chronicle CARE's journey:

