Firefighters from across BC battled each other at the 2016 Firefighter games hosted by the Robson Fire Department over the weekend.

The event was part competition and part fundraiser for MS Canada. Highlights included the axe throw, sledge hammer slam, beer barrel attack, chin up square off and mayday mayday mayhem - the grand finale that sent each of the 23 teams through an obstacle course that sent them over a giant slip and slide, through a tunnel, over and under walls, putting out fires, carrying a life size dummy up and down a flight of stairs and breaking through 2 doors and a wall.