The navigational lock at the Hugh L. Keenleyside Dam will be closed from Sept. 19 to Oct. 5

The navigational lock at the Hugh L. Keenleyside Dam will be closed from Monday, Sept. 19 to Wednesday, Oct. 5, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

“This closure is necessary to undertake maintenance activities that will ensure the long-term, reliable and safe operation of the navigational lock,” according to a press release from BC Hydro.

BC Hydro apologized for any inconvenience in the press release and thanked the community in advance for its support while the work takes place. Anyone who has any questions or concerns about the closure, can contact Mary Anne Coules, stakeholder engagement advisor at BC Hydro, at 250-365-4565 or maryanne.coules@bchydro.com.

The navigational lock’s regular hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, and it can be used free of charge by all properly equipped watercraft.