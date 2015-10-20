Local credit union employess have voted 96.3 per cent in favour of strike action.

Unionized employees from all branches of Kootenay Savings Credit Union (KSCU), represented by United Steelworkers (USW) Locals 1-405 and 9705 held a strike vote in June with 94 per cent in favour of strike action, but that vote reached the 90-day limit on Sept. 7. The new vote took place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and the vote to strike was larger by 2.3 per cent.

The KCSU and USW Locals 1-405 and 9705 will return to the bargaining table on Oct. 17 in Trail, with Dave Schuab mediating.