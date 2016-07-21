In the past three months, much discussion in the Canadian parliament and elsewhere has occurred about our national anthem. In the midstof this debate, I was asked to lead the singing of “O Canada” at a Rotary gathering. The occasion was an early morning (6:45 a.m.) meetingof the Sunshine 2000 Rotary Club.

I’ve led the singing of our national anthem more times than I can recall. I started the song for the evening Rotary Club many times when Iwas a member there. I led the singing of Canada’s song several different times while on Group Friendship Exchange in countries overseas. Isang with a band at the pancake breakfasts at the Railway Museum, and I belted out the words to “O Canada” at the opening of theMillennium Walkway.

On all of these occasions, I sang the traditional English version. Having done so many times, I knew the words precisely and had no problemremembering them. I never needed a copy of the words or a crib sheet to make sure I sang the anthem correctly.

However, on June 15 of this year, the Canadian government changed the wording to part of the anthem to make it officially gender-neutral. Ihad been so used to singing the phrase “in all thy sons command” that I thought I would stick to those words for the Rotary morning event.After all, how many Rotarians would know the new phrasing?

The evening before, however, I was presented with the words to “O Canada” with the old phrasing crossed out and the new words penned in.These Rotarian friends of mine were urging me to use the new version, the phrase now being “in all of us command.”

I looked at the new phrase, and I thought it would be an easy task to replace the old words because I really only had to replace two words. Isurmised “thy sons” would easily transform to “of us”. Not so!

Changing those few words while I practised the song during the evening before made me forget the next line of “O Canada.” Why I couldn’tremember “With glowing hearts we see thee rise,” I’ll never know. So I created a crib sheet in order to remember that line as the next one.The song went off without a hitch, and I breathed a tremendous sigh of relief.

“O Canada” was originally commissioned in Quebec for the 1880 Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day ceremony with Calixa Lavallee providing the musicand Sir Adolphe Routhier providing the words. The French lyrics of that time remain unaltered to today, but a fairly-literal Englishtranslation occurred in 1906.

However, that English version was superseded in 1908 by Robert Weir’s words, and that rendition has been the official and most popularone since then. Weir’s lyrics have been revised three times including the current “in all of us command”. “O Canada” had been an unofficialanthem for over 70 years, but it became the official anthem in 1980 when an Act of Canada’s Parliament received Royal Assent.

What most people don’t know is that there are three other verses to the English lyrics of “O Canada.” The chorus of “God keep our landglorious and free./ O Canada, we stand on guard for thee./ O Canada, we stand on guard for thee” is always the same. However, to give youa sense of the additions, verse two begins with “O Canada, where pines and maples grow,” and verse three starts with “O Canada, beneaththy shining skies.” The extra stanzas are fine, but no one now ever sings them.