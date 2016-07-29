How often have you heard someone say, “I am spiritual but not religious. Church just doesn’t work for me. I don’t understand or believe allthat stuff they preach about. The constant pleas for money and help … well, I just don’t want anything to do with being religious! You’ll findme walking in nature or watching cartoons on a Sunday morning, not sitting in some dusty old building”.

Do religious folks really “get it”? So caught up in religious busyness that there is little or no time left over for the spiritual. How often do Ihear a churchgoer say, “I am so tired of doing everything. No one ever steps up to take on a task or volunteer to join my committee. I justcan’t do it by myself anymore. I am burnt out!” When this happens even the spiritual opportunities that are so close by, cannot be seen.Perhaps this person is still religious, but spiritual? I don’t think so.

Have you heard about the religious Pharisees (Matthew 23)? Jesus was incredibly angry with them! Yes, Jesus had a temper; he got tired andimpatient. And, sometimes, he did not speak in parables (those beautiful stories that teach us about Love). Did Jesus long for the Scribesand Pharisees, those symbolic bad guys, to experience the spiritual? Yes, I believe so.

What can religious folks do to bring the spiritual back into their lives? We can explore new and old ways of being — outdoors on sunnySunday mornings and indoors on rainy ones, perhaps. I need both. I long to meditate while walking along the river. I also long to sit in adusty, old building where my prayers join all of those that came before, are with me now, and will be in the future.

What can be done to support the poor, burnt-out religious person? We can remind them of this quote by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, “We arenot human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.” Religion is all about our humanness.When the spiritual is nurtured we will find that every experience, religious or otherwise, will be life-giving.

Namaste (the Spirit in me greets the Spirit in you)