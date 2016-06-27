Thousands of participants are set to descend on Abbotsford for the 2016 BC Summer Games next month.

The Abbotsford 2016 BC Summer Games kick off in less than one month and 3,181 of BC's best emerging high performance talents have registered and are ready to be part of this celebration of sport and community from July 21 to 24.

The 2,448 athletes are from every corner of the province and have trained to earn a place to represent their zone at the Games. Competing in 18 different sports, the athletes are an average of 14 years old and for most, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games.

These athletes will be supported by 473 coaches and 260 officials who have completed their certification in order to provide the best knowledge and expertise to the athletes and the competition.

Volunteers in Abbotsford have been preparing for the past 18 months to host the Games – the second time this community has done so. There will be over 3,000 volunteers working to ensure the participants have exceptional competition and a first-rate experience with Opening and Closing Ceremonies, special events, and wonderful hospitality.

"The tremendous sport facilities in Abbotsford combined with experienced and enthusiastic volunteers will make for a memorable event in July," said Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. "These BC Summer Games will be the first step for many athletes towards future national and international level competitions and we look forward to following their journey."

The BC Summer Games has been the starting point for many athletes who have gone on to higher levels of sport. The last time Abbotsford hosted the BC Summer Games was in 2004 and it was where some of today's top athletes got their start including Brett Lawrie, who now plays Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox and 2012 Olympic medalists Richard Weinberger (swimming) and Gillian Carelton (cycling).

As the BC Games conclude, all eyes will be on the next Games this summer with Team Canada preparing for the Olympic and Paralympics in Rio. BC Games alumni will be front and centre with athletes like Nikola Girke (sailing), Emily Overholt (swimming), and Fred Winters (volleyball) set to represent our country.

To find out who is registered for the 2016 BC Summer Games look at the Participant List which is now available online at bcgames.org/Games/ResultsandParticipantLists.aspx.

For more information about the BC Summer Games please visit, bcgames.org.