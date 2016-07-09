Castlegar Rebels

CASTLEGAR — The Castlegar Rebels are pleased to announce that Daniel Petten has been named the team's captain for the upcoming 2016/17 season.

The 20-year-old defenceman from Ft. McMurray, Alberta, is entering his third season with the team. In his first two seasons with the Rebels, Petten played in 88 regular season games, scored 8 goals and added 29 assists.

When reached at his home in Ft. McMurray July 7, Petten said, "I'm very honoured and humbled to be named captain of the Castlegar Rebels. I'm happy to be coming back for my third year with the team, and can't imagine myself being anywhere else than with this great organization." He added, "I'm looking forward to an exciting season with a great group of guys." Daniel will not be the first Petten to be named captain of the team. His older brother Aaron led the Rebels during the 2014/15 season.

Newly appointed head coach and general manager, Bill Rotheisler commented, "During the last couple of weeks, we reached out to the players and staff. We talked about potential leadership candidates. Daniel and I had many in depth conversations, and one very constructive face to face meeting in Edmonton where he talked at length about the group's goals and the culture we're establishing here in Castlegar." Rotheisler said, "Daniel stood out amongst a group of already strong characters. He has the respect of the organization's staff and executive, and more importantly, the respect of all of his teammates and peers. We had no timeline for this decision; however, it became very evident that Daniel is the ideal choice to captain the Castlegar Rebels."

Petten will have the "C" on his chest when the Rebels open the regular season on Friday, September 9th.