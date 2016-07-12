A young Castlegar golfer tied for 21st place at the 2016 Junior Boys’ Championships.

Ely Overennay finished the five-day championships with a score of 291, golfing a 73 on the par 71 course on his final round on Friday. Earlier in the week, he scored 72 on his first two rounds and 74 on his third.

Overennay said he was more or less happy with the way he played, except that he needs to work on his putting.

“I’m not happy with the way I putted, but otherwise everything else is good,” he said.

Overennay said he thought the tournament was well put together and found that there was lots of good competition. He wanted to thank everyone from Castlegar who has been supporting him during the championships.

“I get lots of support back home — lots of messages and phone calls — and I want to thank everyone for doing that,” he said.

Overennay is one of 12 Castlegar youth who will participate in the BC Summer Games in Abbotsford from July 21 to 24. Between now and then, he intends to work on his putting.