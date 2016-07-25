The Kootenay golf team placed seventh at the BC Summer Games in Abbotsford over the weekend. Ely Overennay (centre) placed fourth for the boys.

A young Castlegar golfer placed fourth at the BC Summer Games.

Ely Overennay, 16, scored 148 on the course in Abbotsford over the weekend, landing him in fourth place behind Sean Buckles from North Vancouver, who scored 147, Kyle Claggett from Mission, who scored 146, and Nolan Thoroughgood from Victoria, who scored 140.

The Kootenay golf team, which included three Castlegar players — Overennay, Will Watt and Nic Jenner — placed seventh out of eight teams.

This is Overennay’s second success this month, as he also placed third in the Juvenile Boys division at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) Ford Series in Kelowna, which finished on July 19. Overennay shot a 73.

Jenner also participated in the MJT Ford Series and placed sixth in the Bantam Boys division.