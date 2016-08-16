Ely Overennay tied for sixth place overall at the Rossland/Trail Men’s Open this past weekend.

This past weekend Ely Overennay and Nic Jenner from Castlegar both played in the Rossland/Trail Men’s Open at Birchbank Golf Course.

Overennay had a good weekend and shot rounds of 72 on the first day and 71 on the second day to be one under par for the first two days and sit in third place two shots off the lead. He had a tough final round on Sunday and shot 78 to finish in a tie for sixth place overall.

Jenner struggled a bit on day one, shooting 88 but bounced back with a round of 82 on day two and a stellar round of 77 on the final day. Thats a pretty good round for a 14-year-old playing in his first men’s tournament. That placed him tenth in the second flight.

Both Overennay and Jenner are in Chilliwack this week playing in the BC Juvenile Championship, which is a championship for juniors aged 16 and younger.