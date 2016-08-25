Ely Overennay placed second at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event last week.

Two young Kootenay golfers finished second and third at a Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event held Monday and Tuesday.

Ely Overennay of Castlegar and Kelly Hellman of Balfour, both West Kootenay Junior Golf Circuit members, played an MJT event at the Predator Ridge Golf Club in Vernon, Aug. 22-23, placing second and third respectively.

Overennay had a great tournament shooting 78 on day one and then had a very pedestrian 38 on the front nine of the second round until he caught fire on the back, making four straight birdies on holes 11 through 14, and then added one more birdie on hole 16 to close out the back nine with a very impressive score of 31. Overennay’s second round total of 69 in the second round vaulted him into second place in the Juvenile Boys division and second place in the tournament overall.

Hellman shot a round of 79 on day one and then she followed that up with a great round of 77 on the tough Predator course on day two to finish in third place for the 15-19 Girls division.

Last week, from Aug. 16 to 19, two West Kootenay junior golfers also played the BC Juvenile Boys Championships in Chilliwack.

Overennay and Nic Jenner of Castlegar both found the Chilliwack Golf & Country Club to be a tough test and neither fared as well as they would have liked. Jenner had rounds of 82 and 81 to miss the two-day cut, while Overennay shot rounds of 77 and 75 to make the cut, and then shot a third and final round of 76 to finish tied for 26th place.