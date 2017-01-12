- Home
Castlegar real estate sales and listings increase in 2016
Real estate sales in the Castlegar area increased in 2016 and homes sold faster.
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches
News
Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room
The head of the BC Nurses' Union says he had walked through the ambulance bay and pulled out the gun
Sports
Stanley Humphries senior basketball teams defeated by Mount Sentinel teams
Both Castlegar’s senior girls and boys high school basketball teams are off to a slow start this season.
Entertainment
Canada 150 inspired exhibition planned for Kootenay Gallery of Arts 2017 season
An exhibition inspired by Canada 150 is among the scheduled attractions at the Kootenay Gallery of Art this year.
News
Rossland participating in Selkirk's climate change adaptation project
A new research project conducted by Selkirk College will help rural communities, including Rossland, plan for climate change adaptation.
World News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
Women's RCMP sex suit certified as class action
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
News
Skey gets three months jail, three years probation for school threats
Jan 12, 2017
- X
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
News
Energy use hits high mark in Kootenays
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Vancouver’s ice follies entertain us
News
B.C.'s homeowner grant fix creates surprise winners
News
BC Hydro offers new winter payment plan
News
UPDATED: Influenza takes the lives of up to four Talarico Place residents in Castlegar
Sports
Castlegar Rebels’ new forward helps team to victory over Grand Forks Bruins
News
Castlegar’s first babies of 2017 are twins
Business
B.C. job growth confined to southwest
News
Influenza strikes Castlegar
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Community
Castlegar's operations manager recognized for dedicated service
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
News
Electricity use hit high mark on Wednesday, says FortisBC
Community
Friends of the Castlegar Public Library raising funds with silent auction
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
News
Pedestrian struck and killed on Robson Access Rd. in Castlegar
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
News
Castlegar residents to see a modest increase in property assessments
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
News
Mother of Waylon Edey sues RCMP officer who shot and killed her son
News
Castlegar Fire Department rescues dog from side of embankment
Opinion
TIME WINDOWS: Macao to Capilano: A Life Journey, Part 5
Entertainment
Castlegar graduate nominated for video game award
Business
Lion’s Head in Robson makes list of top BC pubs
Lifestyle
Castlegar offers rebates for composting more and flushing less