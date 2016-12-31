- Home
Sewage treatment upgrades net Castlegar more savings than anticipated
Upgrades to South Sewage Treatment Plant will save energy and money for years to come.
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
Community
PHOTO: Trail woman presents Castlegar Fire Department with cross stitch
Dorothy Bojechko of Trail presented a cross stitch of the Firemen's Prayer to the Castlegar Fire Department on Friday afternoon.
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma
News
SD20 board elects new representatives to BCPSEA and BCSTA
School District 20's board chose new representatives to the BC Public School Employers’ Association and the BC School Trustees Association.
World News
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
Canadians prepare for polar bear swims
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
Business
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
Opinion
Clark looks for housing boom in 2017
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
News
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
-
Community
O Come all ye faithful - A listing of church services Christmas weekend
-
News
Kootenay mayors urge ‘strong stand’ on Columbia River Treaty
-
Opinion
TIME WINDOWS: Macao to Capilano: A Life Journey, Part 5
-
News
IIO files report to Crown Counsel in Castlegar officer-involved shooting
-
News
Invasive mussels getting through US inspections
-
News
Former MLA Ben Stewart returning from Asia
-
News
Thousands of animals rescued in B.C.
-
News
ICBC rates to go up by 4.9 per cent
-
News
128 more illicit drug deaths in B.C. in November, 755 deaths this year
-
News
Cold adds risk as drug overdoses soar
-
News
A look a Castlegar's snow removal policies
-
News
Legalizing pot won’t help at U.S. border: immigration lawyer
-
News
SLIDESHOW: Twin Rivers Elementary Christmas concert
-
News
Good Samaritans recognized by the City of Castlegar
-
News
PHOTO: Castlegar food bank volunteers prepare Christmas hampers
-
Sports
Senior boys basketball returns to Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar
-
Sports
Castlegar Dam City Rollers host holiday roller derby scrimmage
-
Entertainment
Castlegar graduate nominated for video game award
-
Business
Lion’s Head in Robson makes list of top BC pubs
-
Lifestyle
Castlegar offers rebates for composting more and flushing less