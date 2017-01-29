- Home
New women’s centre opening in Castlegar
The Castlegar & District Community Services Society is opening a women's centre downtown at the end of January.
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.
Nelson council kicks in $10,000 to Castlegar airport study
Airport consultant explains the stages of the $260,000 investigation – first stage of airport study will be ready by summer.
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.
Q&A with Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust
- Castlegar, Rossland, Trail, Nakusp, Revelstoke, Cranbrook, Creston, Kimberley, Fernie posted Jan 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Castlegar News caught up with Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust, for a Q&A about what the trust is working on.
Year of the Rooster
Tom, 10, is a rooster that personifies Year of the Rooster because he clearly rules the roost at Harding Heights Ranch.
About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade
Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
Community
Celebrate Family Literacy Week at Castlegar Library
Breaking News
UPDATE: Missing Castlegar woman found safe in Kelowna
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
Entertainment
Kootenay Gallery of Art engages stakeholders on relocation project
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
News
City of Castlegar introduces new grants policy
News
New teachers coming to SD20
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
Sports
Red Mountain Snowsports and Rossland athletes excel at Junior National Canadian Open Freeride Championships
News
Castlegar firefighters prepare as drug deaths rise
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all
Sports
Castlegar Rebels sweep series against Columbia Valley Rockies
News
Death is a medical choice, but not for everyone
News
Premier trades expense claims for party salary
News
USW Locals 480 & 9705 asking members to speak up
News
UPDATED: Four American skiers injured in avalanche near Rossland
Community
New emergency transport vehicle for Ootischenia Fire Department
News
One dead in avalanche near Ymir
News
Burial in avalanche a wake-up call for Revelstoke resident
News
Backcountry skier dead following avalanche near Nelson
News
Updated: Environmental groups criticize new mountain caribou recovery proposals
Opinion
TIME WINDOWS: Bonanza Pass connections
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
News
Castlegar RCMP burn large amount of marijuana
Entertainment
Canada 150 inspired exhibition planned for Kootenay Gallery of Arts 2017 season
Business
Lion’s Head in Robson makes list of top BC pubs
Lifestyle
Castlegar offers rebates for composting more and flushing less