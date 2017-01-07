- Home
Influenza strikes Castlegar
Learn about flu symptoms, treatment and prevention strategies.
News
Influenza takes the lives of two Talarico Place residents in Castlegar
Long term care facility in Castlegar experiencing influenza outbreak.
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
Community
Castlegar's operations manager recognized for dedicated service
Gary Sauer was recognized by the Local Government Management Association for his long-term service as a municipal employee.
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules
World News
Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony
Torture risk weighed in refugee case
News
Electricity use hit high mark on Wednesday, says FortisBC
Community
Friends of the Castlegar Public Library raising funds with silent auction
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
News
Pedestrian struck and killed on Robson Access Rd. in Castlegar
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
News
Castlegar residents to see a modest increase in property assessments
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
News
Mother of Waylon Edey sues RCMP officer who shot and killed her son
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
News
Castlegar Fire Department rescues dog from side of embankment
News
Castlegar’s free outdoor ice rinks open for winter fun
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
News
Sewage treatment upgrades net Castlegar more savings than anticipated
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
News
SD20 board elects new representatives to BCPSEA and BCSTA
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
News
George Michael dead at age 53
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
Opinion
TIME WINDOWS: Macao to Capilano: A Life Journey, Part 5
News
IIO files report to Crown Counsel in Castlegar officer-involved shooting
Sports
Senior boys basketball returns to Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar
Sports
Castlegar Dam City Rollers host holiday roller derby scrimmage
Entertainment
Castlegar graduate nominated for video game award
Business
Lion’s Head in Robson makes list of top BC pubs
Lifestyle
Castlegar offers rebates for composting more and flushing less