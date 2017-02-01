- Home
Castlegar city council by-election spending mirrors election outcome
Elections BC has released the candidate financial disclosure statements for Castlegar's October city council by-election.
News
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan
Community
New library director at Castlegar & District Public Library
The Castlegar & District Public Library has a new library director: Kimberly Partanen.
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
Premier Christy Clark's signature marketing vehicle steers toward technology and 'climate action' jobs, yet to be defined
Community
Travel back in time at the Castlegar Station Museum
Castlegar's Station Museum is housed in a CPR rail station dating back to 1907.
World News
Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'
Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
News
Bobsled crash at Rossland Winter Carnival leads to broken femur, minor injuries
News
New women’s centre opening in Castlegar
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
News
Nelson council kicks in $10,000 to Castlegar airport study
News
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
News
Q&A with Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust
News
Year of the Rooster
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
Breaking News
UPDATE: Missing Castlegar woman found safe in Kelowna
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
Entertainment
Kootenay Gallery of Art engages stakeholders on relocation project
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
News
City of Castlegar introduces new grants policy
News
New teachers coming to SD20
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
Sports
Red Mountain Snowsports and Rossland athletes excel at Junior National Canadian Open Freeride Championships
News
Castlegar firefighters prepare as drug deaths rise
Sports
Castlegar Rebels sweep series against Columbia Valley Rockies
News
Premier trades expense claims for party salary
News
USW Locals 480 & 9705 asking members to speak up
News
One dead in avalanche near Ymir
News
Burial in avalanche a wake-up call for Revelstoke resident
Opinion
TIME WINDOWS: Bonanza Pass connections
News
Castlegar RCMP burn large amount of marijuana
Entertainment
Canada 150 inspired exhibition planned for Kootenay Gallery of Arts 2017 season
Business
Lion’s Head in Robson makes list of top BC pubs
Lifestyle
Castlegar offers rebates for composting more and flushing less